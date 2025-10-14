Students for Justice in Palestine calls for deadly revenge after activist is killed in Gaza infighting

The leading anti-Israel campus coalition called for violent retaliation after a Palestinian influencer was killed in a firefight between Hamas and a rival militia—calling the local faction a “Zionist proxy.”

National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) published an Instagram post Sunday declaring “Death to Zionism. Death to all collaborators,” following the death of Gazan activist Saleh Al-Jafarawi.

The group praised Al-Jafarawi’s “martyrdom” in the post after he was reportedly gunned down while filming clashes between Hamas forces and members of the Doghmoush clan, a Gaza-based militia. Palestinian media and Al Jazeera reported that the fighting occurred in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood.

Despite the NSJP’s assertion that Al-Jafarawi was a journalist, serious doubts remain about his profession and motives.

The state of Israel called Al-Jafarawi a “crisis actor” and alleged he was a tool for propaganda being used by Hamas. His death, apparently at the hands of Gazan fighters, stands to undo many of the accusations being leveled against Israel.

According to journalist Khaled Abu Toameh, Hamas authorities have recently cracked down on internal dissent and arrested alleged collaborators with Israel, including members of rival clans like the Doghmoush.

Videos circulating on Palestinian social media reportedly show public executions carried out by Hamas security forces in recent days.

NSJP, which maintains chapters on dozens of U.S. college campuses, has a history of provocative rhetoric. The group’s Instagram tribute to Al-Jafarawi declared that “the fight against Zionism in all its manifestations … must continue,” and closed with an explicit call for violence: “Death to the occupation. Death to Zionism. Death to all collaborators.”

Campus Reform reached out to NSJP but did not receive a response by publication.



