Students for Justice in Palestine plans 'Day of Action' one day after 9/11

The National Students for Justice in Palestine organization has announced it is planning a “Day of Action” one day after the anniversary of 9/11.

In a post on the group’s X account, the National SJP stated that they are fighting back against “University repression” and they won’t be stopped by universities or “Draconian speech codes.”

Stating that this last “school year, the Student Movement for Palestine showed the world what we’re capable of,” the National SJP stated that there is “only one way out: cut ties with the Zionist entity.”

[RELATED: Dept of Ed investigation finds Drexel failed to effectively combat anti-Semitism on campus]

In the group’s announcement of the “Day of Action” for their followers on Instagram, the group added that “the student movement for Palestinian freedom, will organize our campuses and ourselves. We will build with our student body, our faculty, and our staff, constructing a mass movement to take back our universities and force them to divest.”

The National SJP promised to continue “to organize, this year and the years to come.”

The day before this organized day of pro-Palestinian action will be the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, with a ceremony taking place Wednesday morning honoring the victims of the radical Islamic terrorist plot.

The announcement comes after college students have begun returning to campuses across the nation, and protests and disturbances to student life have resumed after the spring semester.

[RELATED: NYU settles lawsuit with Jewish students, reasserts ‘vigorous efforts’ to fight anti-Semitism]

Since the start of the school semester at Columbia University, pro-Hamas activists have resumed protests and disturbances for day-to-day class life for students.

On the first day of classes, students inside of the campus defaced a statue of the university’s Alma Mater by throwing red paint on the statue. Additionally, one of the groups who applauded the students for their pro-Palestinian actions on campus stated that “[t]his action is the first of many. We will not stop until the university fully divests from all forms of settler-colonial violence.”

Campus Reform has contacted the National Students for Justice in Palestine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.