Students for Justiced in Palestine plan 'national strike,' pledge to avoid work, school, and spending

Students for Justice in Palestine chapters at colleges across the country will be holding a “Strike for Gaza” on Monday.

The National Students for Justice in Palestine Instagram account called for students to not go to work or school as part of the strike.

”No Work,” “No School,” “No Spending,” a graphic shared by the the National SJP Instagram account states.

”Join us on Tax Day, April 15th, for a national strike demanding an end to the U.S.-funded genocide in Gaza. We call on all community organizations, places of worship, businesses, students and workers to go on strike on April 15th,” it added. “Workers: Call off work! Students: Don’t go to school! Business owners: Close your shops! Join a local action!”

[RELATED: Anti-Israel group protests Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief at UT Arlington: ‘Marschall, Marschall, don’t you hide!’: WATCH]

While SJP chapters across the country are participating in the strike, some are taking it a step further.

SJP at the University of California, San Diego is hosting a “Vigil for Palestine” to “Honor our Martyrs,” according to an Instagram post.

”NO BUSINESS AS USUAL DURING A GENOCIDE WE CALL ON YOU! UCSD STUDENTS TO COMMEMORATE AND HONOR THE 33,000+ INNOCENT PALESTINIAN LIVES LOST,” the post states.

At Rutgers University, its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter shared on Instagram that their “silent walkout” was canceled after being “pressured” by the school’s administration.

[RELATED: As American colleges begin cracking down on anti-Semitic events, some California schools let violence go unchecked]

”Rutgers administration threatened to silence and suppress our efforts while also insinuating that we advocate for damage and violence,” the group said.

The Rutgers Students for Justice in Palestine chapter was suspended for one month in December 2023, as Campus Reform reported.