SUPERCUT: Columbia President gives 7 different answers on pro-Hamas prof's employment status. He was spotted on campus days later.

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik gave seven different answers when asked if Mohamed Abdou was still employed as a professor during a Congressional hearing on campus anti-Semitism.

Shafik fielded several questions at the April 17 hearing from Republican lawmakers regarding Abdou’s employment status, but her answer changed every time. She claimed Abdou was terminated, but he was seen on campus allegedly teaching classes on Monday.

In a Facebook post made just days after the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack, Abdou said he was “with” Hamas and other terror organizations.

”Yes, I’m with the muqawamah (the resistance) be it Hamas and Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad but up to a point,” Abdou wrote.

During the hearing, Shafik gave the following answers to lawmakers regarding Abdou’s employment status:

”He will never work at Columbia again.”

”He has, he has been terminated. And not just terminated but his files will show that he will never work at Columbia again.”

”He is grading his students papers and will never teach at Columbia again. “

”Mr. Abodu has been told he will not work at Columbia again.”

”He’s leaving.”

”He’s leaving, he’s leaving and he has a written record on his record.”

”He’s been told he has to leave.”

However, as Campus Reform reported, Abdou appeared to be teaching classes from the Columbia encampment on Monday.

via Columbia University Apartheid Divest Instagram



It appears some professors at Columbia University are holding classes at the anti-Israel tent encampment despite classes being shifted online today.



Just a reminder that the Columbia protesters pushed out a group of Jewish students who attempted to enter the quad last night.… pic.twitter.com/Ldbhajg3je — Adam Sabes (@asabes10) April 22, 2024





Abdou has also been seen on campus at the encampment several times over the past week.

Looks like Professor Mohamed Abdou hasn’t lost his campus privileges after all. Here he is with the pro-terror mob on Columbia’s campus today.



Days ago, Columbia president Dr. Shafik said that Abdou “will never work at Columbia again.”



After the Oct. 7 attack, Abdou announced:… pic.twitter.com/5Avz9up0lQ — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 19, 2024





While Professor @ShaiDavidai has been barred from @Columbia’s campus, pro-terrorism Professor Abdou is free to roam around. Here he is at the illegal pro-Hamas camp on Monday morning.



Recall that this is the professor who President Shafik said no longer works at Columbia last… pic.twitter.com/sHz73rTE5N — Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus (@CampusJewHate) April 22, 2024





As Campus Reform previously reported, Abdou praised Hamas and the tactics it used during an interview in November 2023.

“The warriors, the resistance fighters that were in Hamas, numbered less than 1,500 and look how they flipped the table—not only on an entire settler colonial state with no definable borders, but rather on the whole world,” Abdou said, referring to the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

“You don’t need mass movements to change the world,” he continued. “You need a dedicated thousand, 1,500, a few thousand, that really are organized and know what it is that they’re doing, what they’re fighting for.”







