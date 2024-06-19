Suspect arrested in UC Berkeley firebombing, anti-Israel arson attacks

A suspect has been arrested following the firebombing of a University of California, Berkeley police cruiser and the arson of several areas on campus.

Cal Fire announced the arrest of Casey Robert Goonan of Oakland, CA in connection with three arson attacks and the firebombing of a UC Berkeley Police Department vehicle in June.

Officials arrested Goonan on Monday and he was initially charged with felony counts of possession and use of destructive devices and multiple counts of arson.

He’s being held on a bond of $1 million at the Alameda County Jail.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Berkeley Police Department, Office of the State Fire Marshal, and the University of California assisted in the investigation.

On Sunday, a group named “marilyn’s daughters” posted on Indybay.org that they set fire to a construction site at UC Berkeley, writing that it’s the second phase of the “#Escalate movement.”

”phase two of the #Escalate movement heats up at u.c. berkeley with a construction site set on fire in broad daylight. this was done in retaliation for u.c.pd’s violent assaults on vulnerable student demonstrators and to punish the university of kkkalifornia system for supporting the genocidal zionist-Israel entity,” the group wrote. “this was an autonomous initiative in concert with the current WEEK OF ACTION currently underway: operation campus flood.”

The University of California, Berkeley Police Department wrote that a fire was reported at the Dwinelle Annex Construction Site, and an investigation determined it was arson.

One day after a “firebomb” was thrown at a UC Berkeley building that’s named after a Jewish professor on Thursday, another post was made, calling for “a week of autonomous action,” calling it “Operation Campus Flood,” which lasts from June 14 to June 19.

Sunday’s incident was part of Operation Campus Flood, according to the post.

”this was done on father’s day for all the palestinian fathers who have lost their children at the hands of the zionist and amerikkkan settler states,” the group wrote. “this was done on father’s day for all the black and brown fathers who have lost their children at the hands of u.s.a. police forces in Berkeley.”

On June 1, an anonymous group claimed responsibility for burning the police vehicle on Saturday with an incendiary device that was placed below the cruiser.

Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor for the Office of Communications and Public affairs at UC Berkeley, told Campus Reform that the university is “aware of the social media posts and this is being taken very, very seriously.”