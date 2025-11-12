Suspect charged over anti-Semitic incident against Dave Portnoy is no longer a student at MSU

A Mississippi State University student accused of targeting Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy with an anti-Semitic outburst has been charged by police and is no longer enrolled at the school.

The suspect, 20-year-old Patrick McClintock, was charged with disturbing the peace after shouting an anti-Semitic remark and throwing coins at Portnoy while he filmed a “One Bite” pizza review outside Boardtown Pizza & Pints in Starkville.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on X, quickly drew national attention.

According to MSU student paper The Reflector, Starkville Police issued a warrant for McClintock over the weekend and he was later arrested, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond. The department stated that while offensive language itself is protected under the First Amendment, behavior that disrupts public order or risks violence may result in criminal charges.

Mississippi law also allows for enhanced penalties in bias-related offenses.

The Clarion Ledger confirmed that McClintock withdrew from Mississippi State University on Monday.

Portnoy posted the video to his Instagram account, in which he said the incident would not affect his overall view of Starkville.

CBS News previewed an upcoming interview with Portnoy set to air on CBS Sunday Morning, in which he addresses the increasing frequency of anti-Semitic incidents nationwide.