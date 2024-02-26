Opinion
Swarthmore SJP chapter projects 'globalize the intifada' on campus building

'Israel Bombs, Swarthmore Pays,' one projected statement read.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
February 26, 2024, 3:51 pm ET

The Swarthmore College Students for Justice in Palestine chapter projected several anti-Semitic phrases on a campus building, including “Globalize the Intifada.”

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine showcased several anti-Israel statements it projected onto a campus building.

”Israel Bombs, Swarthmore Pays,” one projected statement read.

[RELATED: Rutgers professor who appeared on panel with Hamas commander set to speak at Harvard]

”Swarthmore funds Genocide, “ read another.

The anti-Israel statements were projected on Clothier Hall on the college campus in Pennsylvania.

[RELATED: Stanford students to stage sit-in at Starbucks to protest Israel: ‘Pledge to BDS’]

Other phrases projected onto the building include:

  • ”Free Palestine”
  • ”As you walk around campus, every university in Gaza has been destroyed.”
  • ”From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”
  • ”How many kids did you kill today?”

Swarthmore College hasn’t responded to a request for comment from Campus Reform.

