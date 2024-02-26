Swarthmore SJP chapter projects 'globalize the intifada' on campus building
'Israel Bombs, Swarthmore Pays,' one projected statement read.
The Swarthmore College Students for Justice in Palestine chapter projected several anti-Semitic phrases on a campus building, including “Globalize the Intifada.”
In an Instagram post on Saturday, Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine showcased several anti-Israel statements it projected onto a campus building.
”Israel Bombs, Swarthmore Pays,” one projected statement read.
[RELATED: Rutgers professor who appeared on panel with Hamas commander set to speak at Harvard]
”Swarthmore funds Genocide, “ read another.
The anti-Israel statements were projected on Clothier Hall on the college campus in Pennsylvania.
[RELATED: Stanford students to stage sit-in at Starbucks to protest Israel: ‘Pledge to BDS’]
Other phrases projected onto the building include:
- ”Free Palestine”
- ”As you walk around campus, every university in Gaza has been destroyed.”
- ”From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”
- ”How many kids did you kill today?”
Swarthmore College hasn’t responded to a request for comment from Campus Reform.