Swarthmore summer reading list includes books on 'star-crossed lesbians,’ being ‘queer’ at Catholic school

Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania released its 2024 summer reading list, which includes a book titled “The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School.”



The reading list was published on the website of the TriCollege Libraries, a collaborative initiative by Bryn Mawr, Haverford, and Swarthmore Colleges.



The list includes several books that cover LGBT issues.



One title, a novel called “Patricia Wants to Cuddle,” is marketed as “perfect for queer reality TV fans who are into the absurd or grotesque,” and is described as “weird and unhinged.”



The book description states it is “a love story: between star-crossed lesbians who rise above their intolerant town, a deeply ambivalent woman and her budding self-actualization, and a group of misfit islanders forging community against all odds.”



Another book on the list, “The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School,” is a novel that claims to explore the “difficult parts of being gay and brown in racist and homophobic environments.”



The story follows a “queer”-identifying Mexican-American student and her day-to-day life through an elite Catholic school, including her struggle to pretend being straight, asking, “WWSGD: What would a straight girl do?”



Several other colleges and universities have also released summer reading lists.



Harvard University’s summer reading list includes books related to or promoting transgenderism, Critical Race Theory, and intersectionality.



The Vassar College Students for Justice in Palestine chapter promoted to its followers a list of books that included works by mass-murdering communist dictator Vladimir Lenin and by the terrorist group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.



Campus Reform has contacted Swarthmore College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.