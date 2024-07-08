'Sweeping effect': Biden Title IX overhaul blocked from being enforced in four more states

A federal judge in Kansas has blocked the Biden administration’s Title IX overhaul from being enforced in another four states, marking another blow to the policy in recent weeks.

U.S. District Judge John Broomes halted the Title IX rule from being enforced in Alaska, Kansas, Utah, and Wyoming, according to Education Week. Schools attended by members of Young America’s Foundation and Moms for Liberty, which signed onto the lawsuit, also cannot enforce the Biden policy.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office, who filed the lawsuit against the Department of Education, stated that the decision will have a “sweeping effect.”

”The federal district court injunction will have a sweeping effect, prohibiting the implementation of Biden’s transgender regulations in the four plaintiff states. In addition, the injunction covers schools throughout the entire country via the plaintiff organizations. The private organizations have members in all 50 states.”

”We have had many wins in court, but to me, this is the biggest one yet,” Kobach said. “It protects girls and women across the country from having their privacy rights and safety violated in bathrooms and locker rooms and from having their freedom of speech violated if they say there are only two sexes.”

Attorneys for Kansas argued that the Department of Education didn’t have congressional authorization to include “gender identity” as a definition of “sex.”

The Department of Education said in a statement that they are reviewing the order and “stands by the final Title IX regulations released in April 2024.”

The new Title IX rule will take place on Aug. 1 in states and areas not impacted by a court order.

Moms for Liberty co-founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich said in a statement, “Gender ideology does not belong in public schools and we are glad the courts made the correct call to support parental rights.”

The Title IX overhaul has also been blocked from being enforced in Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.