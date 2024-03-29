Syracuse 'Trans Support Day' offers 'trans-affirming' resources to children and adults

Syracuse University continued its embrace of gender ideology and transgenderism by hosting an annual “Trans Support Day” on Mar. 23 at Peck Hall on campus.

The event is dedicated to supporting those in the university community who identify as transgender, supporting their decision to pursue “trans-affirming” options.

According to the university’s website, more than 250 people attended the Trans Support Day that was held last year.

This year, the expected turnout was even higher, and the resources offered at the event were more extensive. According to The Daily Orange, Trans Support Day 2024 was set to include “19 local gender-affirming care providers,” the most it has ever featured.

“Attendees at this year’s Trans Support Day will have the opportunity to connect with local trans-affirming providers and resources,” the web page said in promoting this year’s event. Those in attendance were also able to “receive name and gender marker legal support” and “access trans-affirming products.”

The event also featured programming aimed at children. Syracuse’s website notes that Trans Support Day would include “therapeutic support for parents of trans youth” and “a space for youth to connect.

“[Trans Support Day] is really a safe space that connects trans people with vital gender-affirming resources,” event organizer and licensed therapist Tristan Martin told The Daily Orange.

“The event will host free hair and makeup stations and lawyers knowledgeable in legal name changes,” Martin said according to the outlet. “It will also feature local healthcare providers, including gender-affirming surgeons, voice coaches, nutritionists and hormone providers.”

Martin is also an assistant teaching professor at Syracuse’s Department of Marriage and Family Therapy and is listed as a “an AASECT certified sex therapist and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT).” According to his university web page, he is “Clinically from an affirmative and sex-positive foundation [and] works with LGBTQ, kink, and CNM communities, specifically, providing support for transgender clients, navigating social and medical gender transition.”

Trans Support Day 2024 also includes a “new feature” — advocacy for what the university’s website calls “gender-affirming surgery.”

“The Trans Team has invited two world-renowned local surgeons to share their expertise with attendees interested in gender-affirming surgery,” a description on the website explains.

“Other guests will include post-surgical providers from Upstate University Hospital’s Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation Program and Hand Rehabilitation Program, and representatives from Sage Upstate, a not-for-profit organization that promotes the health and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning people in Central New York as they age,” the web pages continues.

As noted by The Daily Orange, the event comes in the wake of a November campus protest against Sara Stockton, a local therapist invited by Syracuse College Republicans who is opposed to “gender-affirming care” for children.

Campus Reform has contacted Syracuse University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.