Temple University law school hosts event for students who 'identify as diverse in some way'

Temple University’s Beasley School of Law hosted a reception specifically for “students who identify as diverse in some way.”

The university hosted the Diverse Student/All Faculty Reception on Feb. 28, writing in the event description that it’s an “opportunity for students from historically excluded communities.

”Temple Law School’s annual diverse student/all faculty reception is an opportunity for students from historically excluded communities to meet and connect with each other and members of the Temple Law faculty and staff outside of a classroom or administrative setting,” the event description states.

A LinkedIn post for the event states that “All students who identify as diverse in some way are welcome.”

The event is part of Temple’s general commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Most notably, its IDEAL program encompasses a wide range of initiatives that aim to “connect communities through meaningful cultural engagement, safe zone training and more.”

Temple’s own Center for Anti-Racism aims to support Temple’s “mission to support the fight against racism,” particularly by “creatively and collectively work[ing] on solutions to mitigate the harm caused by racism and white supremacy.” In 2023, the Center put on a number of events, including a panel discussing affirmative action, a Juneteenth celebration, and others.

The idea for the Center took shape in 2020 as a response to the death of George Floyd alongside “national calls for social justice and racial equality.” To date, Temple, a public university in Pennsylvania, has pledged over $1 million in funding to the Center’s efforts to “engage in various forms of scholarship around racial hierarchy and systemic racism and its impact both on individuals and people collectively, both in the past and present.”

Campus Reform reached out to Temple University for comment.



