Temple University suspends SJP following disruptive anti-Israel protests at career fair

Temple University in Philadelphia recently suspended its chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) after roughly a dozen students from the group disruptively protested at a September job fair featuring a number of defense contractors.

SJP criticized the suspension, claiming that policemen at the protest were “shoving, grabbing and assaulting” its members without a legitimate cause. Such claims, however, are false, according to the university.

“Today, a group of 12–15 people, including Temple University students and non-Temple individuals, disrupted a career fair being held inside the Howard Gittis Student Center,” Temple President Richard Englert said in a Sept. 26 statement following the incident. “They used a megaphone to chant, shout, curse and interfere, creating a major disruption for all the visiting employers and several hundred students who attended the fair in search of employment or internship opportunities.”

“Temple police supervisors attempted to communicate with several demonstrators who ignored their contact,” Englert continued. “While some demonstrators eventually abided by warnings to leave the building, several individuals were noncompliant and physically engaged our police officers.”

Protester Johara Shamaa alleged afterwards that an officer had ripped her hijab off of her face in violation of her religious freedom.

“Even after repeatedly explaining the significance of my religious attire to the officers, they mocked me and denied me the right to cover myself,” she reportedly said. “Despite me crying and shaking, a male officer then proceeded to take my mugshot photo without my hijab on.”

After reviewing video evidence, Temple Public Safety (TPS) found the version of events related by the protestor to be false.

“These accusations made by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) against police are deeply concerning, but importantly lack any evidence,” TPS wrote in a post on Facebook. “If anyone has footage of anything that was described by SJP, we encourage them to send it directly to [Temple Public Safety].”

More specifically, TPS emphasized that “[t]here is no evidence that a hijab was pulled off by police. On the contrary, the individual was assisted by [Temple University Police Officers] and a fellow student when the hijab slipped from covering her hair.”

Temple University has reaffirmed its commitment to freedom of speech following the event, stressing a distinction between expression and harassment.

“Freedom of speech and assembly are the foundation of the First Amendment and fundamental to Temple University’s mission as a public university and place of learning. This means that Temple fosters an environment that is open to a diversity of thought, opinion and peaceful expression,” Englert wrote in his response to the situation. “As the university has previously noted, however, there is a line between freedom of expression and disruptive, harassing activity.”

