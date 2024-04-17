Terrorist org flag waved at rally co-sponsored by Students for Justice in Palestine chapters: 'Glory to the Resistance!'

The flag of a Palestinian terrorist organization was seen at a rally co-sponsored by three Students for Justice in Palestine chapters.

According to the Jerusalem Post, several far-left-leaning organizations sponsored a protest against Israel’s Vertigo Dance Company, which performed at Boston’s Boch Center’s Shubert Theatre. Tufts University SJP, Emerson College SJP, and Suffolk University SJP all co-sponsored the protest.

The groups were protesting the dance company, in part, because it is based in occupied Al Quds [Jerusalem].” The dance company is located at the Gerard Behar Center in Jerusalem, Israel. It isn’t located in the West Bank.

A video posted by the Boston Party for Socialism & Liberation shows an individual at the protest waving a flag from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

[RELATED: American University puts Students for Justice in Palestine on probation]

The U.S. State Department designated the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.

”As we honor Al Quds day, it is our duty to reject ALL forms of normalisation with the Zionist entity,” SJP at Emerson College wrote in an Instagram Post. “Reject ALL forms of normalization wherever you see it. Glory to ALL our martyrs. Glory to the Resistance!”

[RELATED: UCSD students hold ‘Vigil for Palestine’ to ‘Honor Our Martyrs’]

At the protest, chants of “Glory to the martyrs and glory to the Palestinian resistance” were heard.

“Long live the Intifada,” the protesters chanted, according to the report.

Campus Reform reached out to the SJP Chapters for comment.







