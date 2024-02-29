Texas adjunct professor fired for teaching 'standard principles' about biology reinstated by college

A Texas professor who says he was fired for teaching “standard biology” about X and Y chromosomes has been reinstated after a law firm got involved.

The St. Philip’s College adjunct professor, Johnson Varkey, was fired for teaching that X and Y chromosomes solely determine one’s sex, as Campus Reform reported. He received a memo on Jan. 27, 2023, from the school which notified him of the termination.

The document cited his classroom comments which were “offensive” and “unacceptable,” adding that several students complained.

[RELATED: Prof fired after teaching from ‘school-approved and science-based curriculum’]

Varkey, a Christian and host of a Biblical-based radio program, taught anatomy at the college, located in San Antonio, Texas.

The termination letter also cited “numerous complaints” that the adjunct professor made “discriminatory comments about homosexuals and transgender individuals, anti-abortion rhetoric, and misogynistic banter.”

The First Liberty Institute, a religious liberty legal law firm, sent a letter to the university on June 20, 2023, explaining that the termination violates the First Amendment.

”Dr. Varkey’s termination violated federal and state law. Dr. Varkey is confident this matter can be resolved without resort to legal action,” the letter states.

In a Feb. 20 press release, First Liberty Institute announced that it settled with the college, which include’s Varkey’s reinstatement.

[RELATED: ‘Apparently, I am the wrong kind of black’: California equity director fired for viewpoint diversity]

“We are happy that the Alamo Community College District voluntarily reinstated Dr. Varkey,” said Kayla Toney, Associate Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “He is excited by this outcome, and we are glad that ACCD did the right thing. Dr. Varkey looks forward to continuing to educate students at ACCD.”

According to the press release, Varkey will be teaching by fall 2024.