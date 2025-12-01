Texas A&M panel urges university to reinstate professor fired over ‘gender ideology’ teaching

A Texas A&M University faculty appeals panel unanimously ruled that the school shouldn’t have fired a professor for teaching “gender ideology” in class and recommended her reinstatement.

The Texas A&M chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) published a press release on Nov. 25, noting the Committee on Academic Freedom, Responsibility, and Tenure (CAFRT)’s 8-0 vote Nov. 18 to reinstate Professor Melissa McCoul on Nov. 18.

CAFRT hears appeals from dismissed faculty members and makes recommendations to the university.

Texas A&M fired McCoul in September for teaching “gender ideology” in a children’s literature class. A student taped McCoul, and the video eventually made its way to X.

🚨CAUGHT ON TAPE: TEXAS A&M STUDENT KICKED OUT OF CLASS AFTER OBJECTING TO TRANSGENDER INDOCTRINATION... and A&M President defends “LGBTQ Studies.”



I’m referring @TAMU to the Trump Administration for investigation... and asking Gov @GregAbbott_TX to fire the A&M officials… pic.twitter.com/J6IWsfw62I — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 8, 2025

According to AAUP, the faculty panel said the university “had no justification for dismissing Dr. McCoul and failed to follow required procedures at multiple stages.” The panel said the school should have informed McCoul that it was considering dismissing her so that she could challenge the move.

The AAUP chapter urges the university to accept the recommendation and rehire McCoul.

The chapter is “alarmed by the baseless nature of the University’s allegations and calls for her immediate reinstatement, including full restoration of salary, professional status, and academic standing.”

McCoul’s conservative critics argue that the school was justified in firing McCoul and should reject the faculty panel’s recommendation.

“This group should be disbanded,” Texas Rep. Brian Harrison said on a Nov. 25 radio program. “I’m sick and tired of the liberal inmates running the proverbial asylums in higher education in the State of Texas, but that’s what’s been happening.”

“Take their recommendation and throw it directly into the circular filing cabinet—throw it right in the trash,” he continued. “This leftist professor better not be rehired.”

In response to the September controversy and before McCoul’s firing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for the university to “fire the professor who acted contrary to Texas law.”

Texas A&M President Mark Welsh resigned on Sept. 19 amid the McCoul controversy.

The university’s Board of Regents voted on Nov. 13 to prohibit courses from teaching “race or gender ideology.” If a professor wants to teach about “gender identity,” they must receive permission from school administrators.

In January, Gov. Abbott told state agencies to follow state and federal law, which “recognizes only two sexes—male and female.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January that threatened loss of federal funding for universities that continue to promote “gender ideology.”

“Gender ideology includes the idea that there is a vast spectrum of genders that are disconnected from one’s sex,” the order says.

Campus Reform contacted Texas A&M University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.