Texas college uses alumni group to organize LGBT graduation

The University of Houston’s LGBTQ Alumni Association celebrated a separate graduation for LGBT-identifying students on campus on April 27.

After the passage of S.B. 17, Texas public colleges and universities are prohibited from offering DEI-based offices and programming.

Brendan McDonald '25 | New Hampshire Correspondent
May 4, 2024, 1:00 pm ET

The University of Houston’s LGBTQ Alumni Association celebrated a separate graduation for LGBT-identifying students on campus on April 27.

The ceremony was intended for “recognizing all of our incredible LGBTQ+ and ally graduates.” 

[RELATED: Students get Gender Diversity residential area, other transgender services]

The primary purpose of the LGBTQ Alumni Association is to “help encourage connections among our alumni and to offer opportunities and support to current LGBTQ students.”

The organization has also holds a “Drag Bingo,” sponsors an “LGBTQ Alumni Scholarship,” and provides students with “LGBTQ Emergency Crisis Aid.”

In previous years, the LGBTQ Alumni Association arranged the graduation ceremony in collaboration with the university’s LGBTQ Resource Center. 

As recently as 2023, the Lavender Graduation was advertised on the school’s website. However, the LGBTQ Resource Center was closed in response to a Texas state law, S.B. 17, which banned Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices and initiatives at public universities.

Other public Texas colleges and universities have had to take similar steps in response to the new law. In January the University of Texas at Austin began searching for an “alternative home” for its segregated graduation ceremonies, including “Black Graduation” and “GraduAsian.”

In addition to the Lavender Graduation, Houston’s LGBTQ Alumni Association is hosting several other LGBT-themed graduation events. On Sunday, the association held a “Drag Brunch Extravaganza.” 

The group also organized a ‘drag bingo’ fundraiser on March 21, and wrote that “[f]unds raised will benefit University of Houston students facing financial barriers due to sexual orientation, gender identity, and/gender expression through our emergency crisis aid.” 

[RELATED: Harvard DEI office plans another year of segregated graduation ceremonies, finally adds one for Jewish students]

Other schools that have held or will hold segregated or identity-based graduation ceremonies are North Carolina State University, Salem State University, Middlebury College, and St. John’s University.

Campus Reform has contacted the Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association and the University of Houston for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.

