Texas community college 'Pride Month' event lineup featured pro-transitioning group for minors

A student group at Tarrant County College in Texas recently planned an event for ‘Pride Month’ alongside a group called “LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S.,” which supports gender transition for minors.

The event, organized by Trinity River Student Activities, was scheduled for June 27 at 11:30 a.m. and served as one of multiple events that student groups at the college intended to host to commemorate the LGBT community.

“Celebrate Pride Month with us!” the college’s website reads. “Join us for an inspiring event featuring, Sharon Herrera, the Founder and Executive Director of LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S. There will be crafts, yard games, chalk writing of encouragement, and activities for individuals to participate in.”

According to its website, LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S. aims to “to provide safe and brave spaces for social and personal development of LGBTQ youth.” The group also offers “a safe and brave space in Fort Worth by hosting in-person and virtual weekly meetings, Pride events, and community dinners for LGBTQ youth and their families.”

The group shares links to various pro-‘transition’ outlets for LGBT-identifying youth, as initially reported by The Dallas Express.

“Name and Gender Marker changes may be done through ANY county in Texas, it does not have to be the county you reside in,” LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S. states on its website. “Some counties may be more LGBTQ friendly than others - Tarrant county [sic] has a reputation for denying applicants, while Bexar and Travis counties are reported to be the most friendly and easy to navigate.”

The group even gives advice on how to go through the transition process.

“It helps to read personal accounts and consult with others who have been through the process recently,” the web page continues. “If you plan to change both your Name and Gender Marker, it is less expensive and easier to do them at the same time through the same county. Depending on your income, you may be eligible for a court fee waiver.”

Tarrant County College also hosted an event in October entitled “LGBTQIA+ History Month: Pizza and Pronoun,” which featured informational sessions about gender ideology.

Topics that were set to be covered included, “The ways gender identity diversity is changing communication best practices,” “Pronouns beyond she and he,” “The negative impact of misgendering people and the Title IX implications that has,” and “Action items for gender inclusive communication.”

Campus Reform has contacted Tarrant County College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.