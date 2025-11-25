Texas Education Commissioner met with TPUSA official over chapters in Lone Star State high schools

Texas is moving closer to bringing Turning Point USA (TPUSA) clubs into every public high school after a private meeting between Education Commissioner Mike Morath and a senior director from the conservative organization.

On Nov. 3, Morath sat down with TPUSA’s Josh Thifault in Austin to discuss launching “Club America” chapters across the state, according to The Texas Tribune.

Days later, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pledged $1 million to support the initiative.

Though no agreement has been finalized, TPUSA emphasized its success in other states, where officials have defended students’ rights to form chapters and warned schools not to obstruct them.

The group promotes civic engagement and American constitutional principles among students.

TPUSA leaders say interest has surged since the death of founder Charlie Kirk in September, but they claim some students face resistance from school administrators.

Morath’s meeting has drawn scrutiny, especially after his agency announced investigations into Texas teachers accused of making inappropriate remarks about Kirk’s death.

Despite controversy, TPUSA leaders say they’re preparing for rapid statewide expansion. The organization already maintains a strong college presence, though it’s faced backlash for targeting left-leaning faculty and controversial statements on race, gender, and sexuality.

With over 5.5 million students in Texas public schools, the proposed rollout could mark the largest expansion of TPUSA’s high school presence to date.