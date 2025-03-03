Texas lawmakers warn universities over funding loss from failure to follow anti-DEI law

A pair of Texas state senators have sent a letter to Texas board of regents to ensure full compliance with the state’s anti-DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) law, S.B. 17.

On Wednesday, State Senators Brandon Creighton and Paul Bettencourt notified school officials about the changes being made to DEI at both the state and national level.

”Since SB 17 took effect, and with President Trump’s return to the White House prompting further executive actions in alignment with out lead, the private sector has also embraced similar steps,” the letter reads. “It is imperative for Texas institutions to comply with state law, ensuring consistency with these broader shifts and preventing conflicts with federal regulations, thereby safeguarding against the potential loss of federal funding.”

Passed in 2023, S.B. 17 bans DEI-based offices at public colleges and universities and requires a two-year report detailing the effectiveness of the law.

The state senators’ letter notes the legislation also prohibits the “renaming, relaunching or reauthorizing [of] a DEI unit under the guise of a different name.”

”We have found this to be the case in numerous instances, particularly at our health-related institutions,” the senators write. “Therefore, due to these valid findings of noncompliance, requests for increases in state funds for all public institutions of higher education this legislative session are now frozen at levels from the previous biennium.”

”Failure to demonstrate adherence to the letter and spirit of the law will be met with full enforcement of mechanisms available to the Legislature, including impacts to your funding requests,” the letter concludes. “We urge you to ensure that your member institutions are in complete compliance with SB 17 and stand reads to address any lingering concerns.”

In March 2024, Creighton warned state universities about the potential loss of millions of dollars from failing to adjust to the law.