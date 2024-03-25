Texas professor goes on multiple profanity-laced Israel-hating tirades, gets suspended
A professor at Texas Tech University was recently suspended after a string of anti-Israel posts made on X.
In one post, the professor quoted an article online, writing: “You don’t need to condemn ‘Hamas.’ You don’t need to ‘affirm Israel’s right to exist.’”
A Texas professor was recently suspended after posting several profanity-filled anti-Israel posts on X.
This March, Texas Tech University (TTU) suspended Professor Jairo Fúnez-Flores following social media posts that the university said were “hateful, antisemitic, and unacceptable,” according to The Texas Tribune.
TTU refused to elaborate on the content of what Fúnez-Flores’s comments, but said: “We take the First Amendment’s application to public universities seriously; however, we are also committed to providing a safe learning and working environment that is free from harassment, including antisemitic harassment, and will not tolerate behavior that crosses the line into harassment and interferes with or limits the ability of an individual to participate in the educational activities of [TTU].”
[RELATED: Suspended Columbia SJP club creates big pile of Kool-Aid snow mush to combat ‘genocide’]
The university added that “[t]hese social media comments are antithetical to our values including those found in System Regulation 01.05,” and noted that the professor was suspended “with pay pending an investigation that will be conducted by the Office of Equal Opportunity (OEO) at the Texas Tech University System. OEO will investigate whether any of the antisemitic sentiments expressed by Professor Fúnez-Flores’ social media comments have found their way into the classroom or the work environment and are deemed to be discriminatory harassment.”
“If it is determined by OEO that discriminatory harassment has occurred, TTU will take prompt and effective action. There will be no further comment from System or University personnel until the investigation has been completed,” the statement continued.
On Feb. 13, Fúnez-Flores took to X to write: “Netanyahu may be an a**hole, but he’s the United States’ a**hole.”
On Feb. 12, he posted on X: “F*** the Super Bowl, the US, Israel, and everyone who doesn’t care about what’s happening in Rafah.”
On Jan. 30, he wrote on X: “F*** Israel & its supporters! F*** those who remain silent! F*** academia! F*** colonial apologists. F*** those who stop humanitarian aid! F*** the liberal “nuances”! F*** Biden! F*** everyone who says it’s not a genocide! F*** those who disregard the suffering of Palestinians!”
On Jan. 7, directly quoting an article titled “So You’re a Professor? Here’s What You Can Do to Oppose Genocide”, he wrote on X: “You don’t need to condemn ‘Hamas.’ You don’t need to ‘affirm Israel’s right to exist.’ You don’t need to be ‘nuanced.’ You need to defend the people suffering a genocide.”
Fúnez-Flores continued with his anti-Israel commentary even following his suspension, writing on X on March 21: “F*** the zionist settler colonial state and everyone who supports it or remains silently complicit!”
Following his suspension, he posted on X thanking his supporters and noting that “my suspension will not silence me about what’s happening in Gaza.”
[RELATED: UMass Amherst faculty defend anti-Israel students facing criminal charges: ‘This will go on their permanent records.’]
He also wrote on social media condemning university leadership for the decision, saying “the President & Chancellor concluded that I’m antisemitic before initiating an investigation. I also find it interesting that they shared this with the media immediately after informing me I was suspended. Character assassination?”
TTU students organized a protest against Flores’ suspension, with one of the organizers of the demonstration being Students for Justice in Palestine, according to KCBD.
When reached out to for comment, TTU referred Campus Reform to its official released statement, mentioned above.
Campus Reform has reached out to Fúnez-Flores and OEO for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.