Texas Tech course teaches Critical Race Theory and intersectionality despite state DEI ban

Despite state law limiting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in public education, Texas Tech University has continued to offer a class that promotes Critical Race Theory and examines “privilege” within the workplace.

The class is offered by Texas Tech’s Human Resource Development Department and is entitled “Diversity and Cultural Competence in the Workplace.” The course is an online class for the University Studies program, as noted by Texas Scorecard.

The course description in the syllabus for the Fall 2024 version of the course describes how students will analyze issues “related to diversity leadership” as part of their coursework.

[RELATED: Anti-Israel agitators harass conservative women at Texas Tech for hosting pro-Israel speaker]

“Students will analyze organizational, cultural, and global workplace issues related to diversity leadership and gain cultural competencies necessary to manage a 21st-century multicultural workforce,” the description says.

The course has three required textbooks, including “Diversity Consciousness: Opening our minds to people, cultures, and opportunities,” “Diversity in the Workplace” and “Understanding and Managing Diversity.”

Diversity in the Workplace explores intersectionality, race, gender, LGBT issues, and “unconscious bias,” according to an online description.

The Texas Tech course description also states that students will study “issues associated with human diversity and inclusion” in order to assess claims about “diversity in human workplace experiences.”

“Students will explore multiple explanations for privilege relationships at different levels in the workplace,” the description continues, “and examine how privilege in the workplace impacts the socioeconomic and cultural status of individuals and groups.”

The class has been offered despite Texas’ anti-DEI S.B. 17 law, which has led to the removal of at least 131 scholarships in the state that were based on race or gender.

Journalist Luca Cacciatore told KTRH that the course is still allowed because the anti-DEI law currently does not cover curriculum.

[RELATED: Unhinged Texas Tech student confronts conservatives promoting Riley Gaines event: ‘The blood is on your hands’: WATCH]

“They are following the law, the law simply does not cover course curricula,” he said. “It covers DEI offices, they’re hiring practices, and who actually gets in to the universities. But once you get in, they can teach you all of this stuff.”

Republican State Senator Brandon Creighton has advocated for updating the law to specifically prevent classes that promote Critical Race Theory.

“While DEI-related curriculum and course content does not explicitly violate the letter of the law, it indeed contradicts its spirit,” Creighton argued last year. “The curriculum does not reflect the expectations of Texas taxpayers and students who fund our public universities.”

Campus Reform has contacted Texas Tech University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.