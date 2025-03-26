Texas Tech medical school agrees to race-neutral admissions in settlement with America First Legal

In a significant legal victory against race-based admissions preferences, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) has pledged to uphold race-neutral policies in its medical school admissions process.

The agreement follows a lawsuit filed by George Stewart, who alleged that Texas Tech and other medical schools in the state had rejected him in favor of less-qualified minority applicants, as noted by The Texas Tribune.

The lawsuit, backed by America First Legal, challenged what it described as unconstitutional racial preferences in admissions. Though Texas Tech has consistently denied any wrongdoing, it agreed in the settlement to ensure race is not a factor in future admissions decisions.

Stewart, a University of Texas at Austin graduate with a 3.96 GPA and a 511 MCAT score, argued that he was unfairly denied admission despite outperforming other accepted students. He reportedly obtained data from Texas Tech that, he claimed, showed black and Hispanic applicants with significantly lower MCAT scores were admitted while he was rejected.

In the settlement reached this month, Stewart agreed not to reapply to or seek employment at Texas Tech, and in exchange, the medical school reaffirmed its commitment to race-neutral admissions. Both parties agreed to cover their own legal fees.

Nick Barry, senior counsel for America First Legal, praised the outcome, stating: “Divvying up Americans based on race only creates problems and solves none. All universities should take note of TTUHSC’s decision and do likewise.”

Stewart’s case was initially filed against multiple medical schools in Texas, including those within the University of Texas System. However, he was required to split the lawsuit into separate cases and later withdrew his claims against UT schools, according to The Texas Tribune.

This lawsuit is part of a broader effort led by America First Legal and Texas attorney Jonathan Mitchell, the state’s former solicitor general, to challenge race-based policies in higher education.

Founded by current and former members of Trump administration, America First Legal affirms that “all Americans deserve a government that puts their needs, their interests, and their country FIRST.”

Campus Reform has contacted Texas Tech for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.