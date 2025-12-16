Texas Tech system surveys professors over race, gender content in courses

The Texas Tech University System is surveying professors about courses involving race or gender as part of its campaign against identity-based ideology.

Angelo State University professors must submit information by Dec. 22, answering whether their courses include material “that recognizes or discusses more than two sexes (male and female), or addresses gender identity beyond what is recognized under state and federal law” or “related to sexual orientation,” according to Inside Higher Education.

Faculty at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center also received survey requests.

The survey further asks professors: “Does this course include any content that advocates for or promotes race- or sex-based prejudice, as defined in the Chancellor’s memorandum?”

Texas Tech Chancellor Brandon Creighton sent a memorandum on Dec. 1, notifying universities about a prohibition against “Advocacy/Promotion of Race or Sex-based Prejudice.”

Per the memorandum, faculty members cannot teach that “One race or sex is inherently superior to another,” “An individual, by virtue of race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously,” “Moral character or worth is determined by race or sex,” “Individuals bear responsibility or guilt for actions of others of the same race or sex.”

Teaching that “Meritocracy or a strong work ethic are racist, sexist, or constructs of oppression” or that there are more than two sexes is also banned.

“Advocacy or promotion means presenting these beliefs as correct or required and pressuring students to affirm them, rather than analyzing or critiquing them as one viewpoint among others,” the document states.

Creighton’s document further promises a review of “Sexual Orientation Content” and provides a flow chart for the “Course Content Review Process.”

“Across the System, institutions are expected to follow the established course content review process,” a university system spokesman told Inside Higher Ed. “As outlined in the Chancellor’s Dec. 1 memorandum, department chairs and deans will review any materials used locally, with outcomes shared with the Provost and President to ensure consistency moving forward.”

The Texas Tech University System also includes Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, and Midwestern State University.

Other Texas university systems have taken similar steps to restrict or review race and gender-related coursework in response to state and federal pressure.

In November, the Texas A&M University Board of Regents voted to require faculty members to seek approval before teaching courses on “race or gender ideology or topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The University of Texas System launched a review of gender-identity courses in October to ensure compliance with state law.

Campus Reform contacted the Texas Tech University System and its five members for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.