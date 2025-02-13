Texas university removes ICE raids guidance for faculty after Campus Reform report

The University of Houston - Downtown in Texas has removed guidance for interacting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on campus from its website.

As of Wednesday, the webpage with the instructions can no longer be found.

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Adam Ellwanger, an English professor at the university, wrote on Feb. 6 that the guidance appeared “designed to delay their access to certain spaces within the university and to complicate identification of any particular person that agents may be seeking.”

[RELATED: UNC Asheville student government rejects DEI laws, gives directives to illegal immigrants]

He argued that the university’s policy effectively put faculty on the “frontlines” against ICE agents.

”I am advised to refuse to confirm whether a given student is in my class,” Ellwanger wrote in his article for Campus Reform.

President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders that could lead to the deportation of illegal alien students, or international students promoting terrorism.



In response to Trump’s crackdown, several universities have informed their professors, staff, and students about what to do should ICE agents appear on their respective campuses.



[RELATED: Salem State leans into DEI, transgender ideology, and illegal immigration in wake of Trump presidency: EXCLUSIVE]



Fordham University, for example, sent an email to its New York City community that directed them to guidelines. Readers were instructed to ask any officers “for their name, identification number and agency affiliation,” and to tell them “that you are not obstructing their process but do not have the authority to release information without consulting the University administration.”



Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Houston - Downtown for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.