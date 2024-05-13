THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS: Princeton pro-Hamas students take turns hunger striking due to 'health concerns'

A group of Princeton University students who participated in an anti-Israel hunger strike for Palestine announced Sunday that they would be rotating people participating in the strike due to health concerns.

”PRINCETON GAZA SOLIDARITY ENCAMPMENT UPDATE: Due to health concerns of the 13 strikers who fasted for 9 days, the first hunger strike wave ended, and the second wave has begun. In the tradition of rotary hunger strikes, SEVEN NEW STRIKERS are indefinitely fasting for a free Palestine,” Princeton Israeli Apartheid Divest wrote on Instagram Sunday.

The 13 students associated with Princeton Israeli Apartheid Divest initially began the hunger strike on May 3, according to the Daily Princetonian, which reported that seven students replaced their spots in the hunger strike.

One of the students participating in the strike was admitted to the hospital and was encouraged to “resume drinking and eating immediately,” and the after-visit summary stated that the hunger strike was “detrimental to [the hunger striker’s] health” and “could result in complications.” That individual ended the hunger strike on Wednesday.

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber met with the group on May 6, but strikers said the meeting wasn’t productive. Administrators continued to meet with students for three days, but a real wasn’t reached.

Faculty at Princeton also wrote an opinion article calling on the Princeton Board of Trustees to take action and listen to the hunger strikers.

”These students have chosen to undertake a hunger strike in order to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza and the West Bank, who are being subjected to a genocidal assault by the State of Israel. Our students escalated their protest tactics in this way because the University administration — which is beholden to President Eisgruber ‘83 and the judgment of your Board — had been unwilling to communicate with them,” the faculty group wrote. “This disregard for our students’ health and well-being would be appalling in any context. The fact that the Palestine Solidarity Encampment is now located on Cannon Green — visible from the offices of Nassau Hall — casts President Eisgruber’s decision not to acknowledge these students as especially callous.”