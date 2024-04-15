'The escalation was and has been because of Israel' - SJP groups dogpile on Israel following Iran's attack

Screenshot taken from SJP UCI's Instagram.

In response to Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel this Saturday, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapters across multiple college and university campuses took to Instagram to react and cast blame on Israel.



Columbia University’s SJP and Temple University’s SJP shared a message on Instagram stating: “To make it clear: this was a response from Iran after Israel bombed Irans [sic] embassy in broad daylight in Syria, a breach of international law and state sovereignty. Although international law is a joke seeing as close to 40,000 Palestinians were slaughtered in a genocide — that is still ongoing in Gaza — carried out by Israel and the US with resigned and careless international response. The escalation was and has been because of Israel.”







Columbia’s SJP also shared a post from “letstalkpalestine” that claimed: “Israel may now hope to use Iran as a distraction from its genocide in Gaza. So as important as it is to understand regional dynamics, we can’t forget our most important responsibility: ALL EYES ON GAZA.”











SJP’s chapter at the University of California, Irvine, shared a post that attacked the “fascist Jordanian monarchy” for helping defend against the Iranian attack. The post stated that “the people of Jordan have been rising in support of Palestine & the Zionist, fascist Jordanian monarchy has retaliated by: 1. ﻿﻿﻿banning kuffiyehs from being worn at protests 2. ﻿﻿banning entry of Palestinian flags to protests, along with posters/banners 3. ﻿﻿﻿cutting protests off at night (as they would last to sunrise) 4. ﻿﻿﻿banning entry of children to actions.”



“Six months into the genocide they have done little to nothing to protect Palestinians being massacred by Israel but went all out to protect & block resistance drones from the Zionist entity,” the post continued. “Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have shown time and time again they stand with Zionism, and that they themselves are extensions of the Zionist regime.”







UCI’s SJP also shared a post saying: “UK, US, JORDAN AND EGYPT ARE HELPING ‘ISRAEL’ IN TRACKING AND SHOOTING DOWN THE IRANIAN DRONES AND MISSILES. NEVER FORGET THE BETRAYAL OF JORDAN AND EGYPT.”







The SJP at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign posted a question on their Instagram: “Will Chancellor Jones send out a mass mail tomorrow in support of zios?”





The SJP at UT Dallas shared a statement on Instagram that said: “It is our duty to defend the sovereignty of our region against US imperialist and Zionist aggression. We must reject any attempt by the United States or its allies to justify further sanctions on Iran, or to send further military aid to the Israeli government. We must defend the brave nations who dare to reject imperialist aggression targeting our region. To the Zionist regime and US empire alike, we say: Hands off our region!”











