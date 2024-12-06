Opinion
Campuses
The left's war on Christian universities: WATCH

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano joined America's Voice Live to discuss the Biden-Harris administration's continued persecution of Christian institutions.

December 6, 2024, 10:08 am ET


Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow and Professor Nicholas Giordano joined America’s Voice Live to discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s continued persecution of Christian institutions.

A new report from the American Principles Project found that Christian schools received nearly 70 percent of penalties imposed by Biden-Harris Department of Education. 

”At Campus Reform, we’re documenting and reporting on the war on Christians that this administration has unleashed on the American people,” Professor Giordano said. “It’s an affront to everything that we stand for as a nation.” 

