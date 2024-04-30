‘The power of queer peership’: Colgate University holds segregated ‘Lavender Graduation’ for LGBTQ-identifying students
‘Our seniors are an epitome of perseverance, passion, social justice and, most importantly, queer peership,’ the university wrote.
The school also held a ‘Lavender Graduation’ last year with the theme ‘With Pride We Thrive.’
The Office of LGBTQ+ Initiatives at Colgate University in New York hosted a “Lavender Graduation” for LGBTQ-identifying students.
The theme for the event, which took place on April 24, was “The Power of Queer Peership,” according to a description page on the school’s website.
“As a community, we strive, we evolve, we mourn, we grieve, we celebrate, we educate, and we learn,” the page says. “We power through disagreements and we come together to support each other. Our seniors are an epitome of perseverance, passion, social justice and, most importantly, queer peership.”
Referencing the graduating seniors who identify as LGBTQ, the page states: “Their presence is undeniably gigantic. Their hearts and souls are made of lavender - a true symbol of empowerment. This is a queer* circle of life; this is a true queer peership.”
It is unclear what the asterisk in the description is referring to.
This is not the first year Colgate has provided a separate graduation ceremony for students who identify as LGBTQ. The theme of the 2023 “Lavender Graduation” was “With Pride We Thrive.”
The Office of LGBTQ+ Initiatives at Colgate offered other LGBTQ-themed events this April, including a Queer Prom on Saturday.
Campus Reform has reported on “Lavender Graduations” at other campuses, including Middlebury College, Boston University, and the University of Massachusetts.
Campus Reform contacted Colgate University and the Office of LGBTQ+ Initiatives for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.