THE SCROLL: Boghossian warns of impending academic backlash after Gay's resignation

As former Harvard Universtiy President Claudine Gay abdicates her throne following a damning plagiarism scandal, former Portland State University Professor Peter Boghossian is warning that Gay’s lack of academic integrity is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what he calls ‘endemic corruption plaguing the academy.”

“University administrators are aware of endemic corruption plaguing the academy, Boghossian wrote in a Tuesday X post.

“They are removing PhD faculty and administrator’s names from DEI webpages. They will soon begin to make dissertations inaccessible and attempt to make accessing them illegal. The latter will fail.”





Boghossian was banned from research at Portland State University in 2019 after he and a small team of academics, including James Lindsay, duped academic journals into publishing bogus articles the year prior, in an effort to showcase the state of “peer-reviewed” academic journals

A 2018 Campus Reform investigation into the team’s “dog park rape culture” article finally led the publisher to question its origins, ultimately revealing the larger project.