THE SCROLL: Chasten Buttigieg criticized for reciting 'pledge allegiance to the rainbow' with kids

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, was criticized online after a resurfaced video of him a revised pledge of allegiance to the “rainbow” went viral.

Log Cabin Republicans first posted the video in 2022 on X, which shows Chasten leading an LGBTQ youth group in a pledge of allegiance to the pride flag, with the children repeating what he said with hands over their hearts, according to Fox News Digital.

Libs of TikTok resurfaced the video after Chasten said Chaya Raichik “isn’t qualified for her appointed government position. She doesn’t live in Oklahoma. Holds no degree in education. Zero classroom experience. The rest is theatrics.”

[RELATED: Arizona legislature considering bill to let college students appeal grades in cases of alleged political bias]

In response, Libs of TikTok resurfaced the video, writing “Chasten Buttigieg, husband of @SecretaryPete is attacking me because he feels threatened by LoTT’s mission to expose child groomers like him He doesn’t want you to see this video of him making kids ‘pledge allegiance to the rainbow’ and LGBTQ pride, so definitely don’t share it!”







Chasten Buttigieg, husband of @SecretaryPete is attacking me because he feels threatened by LoTT’s mission to expose child groomers like him



He doesn’t want you to see this video of him making kids ‘pledge allegiance to the rainbow’ and LGBTQ pride, so definitely don’t share it! https://t.co/osa9Wy03it pic.twitter.com/Juwp5taO97 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2024





”The husband of Biden’s Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg forces children to pledge allegiance to the LGBTQI+ flag,” Oli London wrote.





The husband of Biden’s Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg forces children to pledge allegiance to the LGBTQI+ flag.



Chasten Buttigieg made children recite their allegiance:



“I pledge my heart to the rainbow of the not so typical gay camp.”



pic.twitter.com/gYuya3DGz8 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 12, 2024





”Chasten Buttigieg leads a pledge to the LGBT Pride flag. Totally normal stuff,” Ian Miles Cheong wrote.