THE SCROLL: Former Special Counsel grilled over classified documents found at Penn Biden Center, Biden's basement and garage

On Tuesday, Robert Hur, the recently resigned Special Counsel for the Department of Justice, was grilled before the House Judiciary Committee concerning his investigation into President Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president.

Although Hur ultimately did not recommend prosecuting Biden, Democrats such as Congressman Adam Schiff took issue with Hur’s nearly 350-page report characterizing Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” During the hearing, Schiff accused Hur of invoking his own “personal, prejudicial, subjective opinion” of Biden’s health in order to aid Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) presses Special Counsel Robert Hur about the portrayal of Biden’s memory in his report, “you cannot tell me you’re so naive as to think that your words would not have created a political firestorm.” pic.twitter.com/7Dn7Bo9HYC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 12, 2024





Republicans like Kelly Armstrong pressed Hur over his unwillingness to bring further legal action against Biden in spite of the numerous classified documents he was responsible for appearing at places like his Delaware home basement and the Penn Biden Center.



