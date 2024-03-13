Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

THE SCROLL: Former Special Counsel grilled over classified documents found at Penn Biden Center, Biden's basement and garage

Republicans and Democrats both took issue with former Special Counsel Robert Hur's report and investigation into President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents including those at the Penn Biden Center.

Trending
1
Harvard epidemiologist in Chinese dictator hat wants 'accountability' for anti-lockdown…
By Addison Smith 
2
Cornell University hires unhinged Jew-hating professor who thinks Israel must be destroyed
By Emily Fowler  '24
3
THE SCROLL: Chasten Buttigieg criticized for reciting 'pledge allegiance to the rainbow…
By Adam Sabes 
4
Alumni sue Harvard over rampant 'hate' against Jews
By Alexia Bianchi  '22
5
UC Berkeley student speaks out about 'horrific day for Jewish students,' says freshman …
By Adam Sabes 
6
UPenn faculty sues university in attempt to stop anti-Semitism documents being sent to …
By Adam Sabes 
March 13, 2024, 5:07 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 


On Tuesday, Robert Hur, the recently resigned Special Counsel for the Department of Justice, was grilled before the House Judiciary Committee concerning his investigation into President Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president. 

Although Hur ultimately did not recommend prosecuting Biden, Democrats such as Congressman Adam Schiff took issue with Hur’s nearly 350-page report characterizing Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” During the hearing, Schiff accused Hur of invoking his own “personal, prejudicial, subjective opinion” of Biden’s health in order to aid Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.


[RELATED: ANALYSIS: Biden Center scandal ignites interest in possible foreign influence at UPenn]

Republicans like Kelly Armstrong pressed Hur over his unwillingness to bring further legal action against Biden in spite of the numerous classified documents he was responsible for appearing at places like his Delaware home basement and the Penn Biden Center.


Share this article

More articles like this