THE SCROLL: Georgia State professor says instructing college students has become like teaching children: 'It's the hand holding'

A professor at Georgia State University took to X to vent about how teaching college students is becoming more and more similar to teaching grade schoolers.

Jason Coupet, an associate professor at Georgia State University, shared that he is becoming frustrated at how different teaching is now compared to when he was an undergraduate student.

”I try not to complain much about my job man, but this year one thing I’m feeling super acutely is how much like k-12 university teaching has become,” Coupet wrote. “It’s increasingly so different from my undergraduate experience that I’m starting to feel old and somewhat frustrated. It’s the hand holding that really does it for me.”

I try not to complain much about my job man, but this year one thing I’m feeling super acutely is how much like k-12 university teaching has become.



It’s increasingly so different from my undergraduate experience that I’m starting to feel old and somewhat frustrated. — Jason Coupet (@ProfessaJay) April 11, 2024

”When I was in undergrad they would tell us shit like ‘Greece wants to join the EU, write a data I formed paper arguing for or against if you’re Greece’ and we could do it. I feel like I could never get away with that today,” he added.

[RELATED: Harvard will again require SAT or ACT, reversing promise of test-optional admissions through class of 2030]

Coupet said that students nowadays “want detailed rubrics of exactly what they are supposed to say, how many pints each argument is worth, how to format charts, etc.”

It’s the hand holding that really does it for me. When I was in undergrad they would tell us shit like “Greece wants to join the EU, write a data I formed paper arguing for or against if you’re Greece” and we could do it. I feel like I could never get away with that today. — Jason Coupet (@ProfessaJay) April 11, 2024





”I’m either gonna need to get with it or find something else to do I guess lol.”











