THE SCROLL: Recruiting firm wants Rufo to apply for Berkeley chancellor job

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

Journalist and anti-DEI activist Christopher Rufo shared on X Monday that he had been nominated as “a possible candidate” for Chancellor of the University of California Berkeley.

“The search firm WittKieffer just informed me that I have been ‘placed in nomination as a possible candidate for the position of UC Berkeley Chancellor,’” wrote Rufo.

“I have affirmed my interest in the position and, if selected, pledge to implement much-needed reforms,” he quipped before noting that the individual who nominated him must have an “amazing sense of humor.”

“Just imagine the application process, especially the moment when they check my DEI credentials,” he added after sharing an image of the email.





(Whoever nominated me has an amazing sense of humor. Just imagine the application process, especially the moment when they check my DEI credentials.) — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 28, 2023





Rufo is a Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a lecturer at Hillsdale College. He serves on the Board of Trustees for Florida’s New College.