THE SCROLL: 'We have truly lost our minds'– viewer reacts to trigger warning before Disney's 'Aristocats'

Campus Reform has been covering the growing popularity of ‘trigger warnings’ or ‘content warnings in the academic world for years, but the practice has begun to make its way outside of such circles, often to the confusion of people simply attempting to navigate social media or consume media.

Commentator James Esses expressed such confusion in an X post on Monday, after being presented with such a warning by Disney before he could view the 1970 musical comedy cartoon Aristocats.

”This is the trigger warning shown to people on Disney Plus before they watch…the Aristocats… It seems we have truly lost our minds,” Esses posted alongside an image of the warning.





”This programme includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” reads the warning “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

It goes on to assure that “Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.”



