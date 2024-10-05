The ugly truth about 477% increase in anti-Semitic incidents: WATCH

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall joined The National News Desk to discuss rising anti-Semitism in American higher education — where he said anti-Israel sentiment, coupled with anti-Americanism, is frequently deemed “a marker of sophistication.”

[RELATED: MARSCHALL: There is no more ‘back to campus’ after universities surrendered to pro-Hamas mobs]

Anti-Israel incidents on American campuses reportedly spiked 477 percent since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. The real figure is probably even worse, Marschall said: “There are so many instances of Jewish students not wanting to say anything; of students being afraid.”