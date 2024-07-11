'THEY KNEW THE RULES': UF students arrested at anti-Israel protests face 3-4 year suspensions

The University of Florida has just suspended students who were arrested at anti-Israel protests on April 29.

The decision to suspend the pro-Palestinian protestors was made by the university’s Dean of Students, Chris Summerlin.



Five students—Roseanna Yashoda Bisram, Augustino Matthias Pulliam, Tess Jaden Segal, Keely Nicole Gliwa, and Parker Stanely Hovis—were each suspended for three years. The sixth student, Allan Hektor Frasheri, was suspended for four years.



The students who are now facing suspension are appealing the administration’s decision.



“It would functionally mean having to put our education on pause for three years which is why we feel like this is a de facto expulsion,” one of the students said. “If we want to finish undergrad before 2029 we’d have to do that at a different institution which I really don’t want, I was proud to go to UF I want to continue my education there,” she continued.



The students were arrested on April 29 while trying to start an anti-Israel occupation at UF. A spokesperson for the university at the time said: “This is not complicated. The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences.”



“For many days, we have patiently told protesters — many of whom are outside agitators — that they were able to exercise their right to free speech and free assembly,” the spokesperson continued. “And we also told them that clearly prohibited activities would result in a trespassing order from UPD (barring them from all university properties for three years) and an interim suspension from the university.”



“The University of Florida was clear from the very beginning that an arrest for violations of prohibited activities would result in an interim suspension and a trespass order for three years,” a spokesperson for the university told Campus Reform.



The students who were suspended for three years were charged with resisting arrest without violence. Frasheri, the student who was suspended for four years, faces a more serious charge of felony battery on a police officer. Frasheri reportedly spat on a police officer as she carried out her duties.



“We did not resist arrest, and we are prepared to fight our charges,” Hovis said about the protest. “We’re standing in solidarity with each other, and collectively demanding that the state drop the charges against us.”

Here is the University of Florida facing suspension:

- Tess Jaden Segal (20) - initially charged with fail to obey police or fire department and wearing hood or mask on public property.

- Augustino Matthais Pulliam (20) - initially charged with fail to obey police or fire department and obstruction without violence.

- Roseanna Yashoda Bisram (20) - initially charged with fail to obey police or fire department, obstruction without violence, and wearing hood or mask on public property.

- Keely Nicole Gliwa (23) - initially charged with fail to obey police or fire department, obstruction without violence, and wearing hood or mask on public property.

- Parker Stanley Hovis (25) - initially charged with trespassing, failing to leave property on order by owner.



