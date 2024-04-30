Opinion
This college listed ‘commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion’ as qualification for women’s basketball coach

The university has a broader focus on DEI, including a ‘DEI Strategic Plan’ to maintain a learning and living environment that will allow for all students, faculty and staff to have a stronger sense of well-being.’

The school recently hired Lauren Davis, who formerly served as coach in a Wyoming college, to fill the role.

Brady Seymour '26 | Ohio Correspondent
April 30, 2024, 1:08 pm ET

Fort Lewis College recently filled a position for a women’s basketball coach, a role for which the school sought someone with a “demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion” (DEI).

The job posting for the position at Fort Lewis College, which is located in Durango, Colorado, listed “[a] demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and student success, as well as working with broadly diverse communities” as part of its “Required Education, Specialized Skills, and Experience,” as seen on HigherEdJobs. 

[RELATED: Sociology professor says ‘attacks’ on DEI in higher ed ‘threaten democracy,’ blames Campus Reform, others]

Other qualifications included an “[a]bility to work a flexible schedule to include evening and weekend hours” and “[e]xcellent interpersonal, communication, and written skills,” as seen from HigherEdJobs.

Fort Lewis College is focused on DEI in other ways. 

The college has a “DEI Strategic Plan” that “will serve as a blueprint for us to maintain a learning and living environment that will allow for all students, faculty and staff to have a stronger sense of well-being.”

Under the school’s “Diversity Collaborative” heading, the institution also lists its support for illegal immigrant students, stating: “We are committed to creating a welcoming, supportive, and respectful environment for all, including students who have immigrated here, with or without documentation.”

[RELATED: Yale offering DEI course for business leaders, as number of DEI jobs falls]

Fort Lewis College also offers tuition waivers for Native American students and includes on its website a “Land Acknowledgement” stating: “We acknowledge the land that Fort Lewis College is situated upon is the ancestral land and territory of the Nuuchiu (Ute) people, who the United States Government forcibly removed. We also acknowledge that this land is connected to the communal and ceremonial spaces of the Jicarilla Abache (Apache), Pueblos of New Mexico, Hopi Sinom (Hopi), and Diné (Navajo) Nations.”

The college released an update on April 2 saying it had hired Lauren Davis, formerly the head coach at Northwest College in Wyoming, to fill the position.


Campus Reform has reached out to Fort Lewis College’s Diversity Affairs for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

