Three craziest uses of student fees in 2023

It is no secret that colleges often use mandatory student fees to pay for controversial events or initiatives. This year, such examples reported by Campus Reform indicate a trend in universities using such fees to host sexually explicit and/or LGBT-themed programs.

A few instances of such student-funded events that occurred this past year are as follows:





1. EXCLUSIVE: Kids subjected to bizarre nude performance at ‘all ages’ Oregon State drag event

Underage children were exposed to adult nudity at a recent drag show at Oregon State University’s Lasells Stewart Center, hosted by the student-fee funded campus LGBTQ group Rainbow Continuum on June 2.

The drag performance—called “Illegal Drag Show”—openly encouraged LGBTQ members to “Be Gay. Do Crime.” An Instagram post advertised the event to “all ages,” alongside a note that it would contain “adult themes.”





2. Photos show mostly empty seats for Dylan Mulvaney event at Penn State

A photo of transgender-identifying figure Dylan Mulvaney’s Dec. 5 appearance at Pennsylvania State University appears to show the event was lightly attended.

An image of the crowd posted to social media by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) shows Mulvaney talking onstage in front of a predominantly empty auditorium.





3. University of Mississippi uses student fees to hold ‘Drag Bingo’ on campus

The Ole Miss Student Activities Association (SAA) held a “drag bingo” on Feb. 22, funded through mandatory student activity fees.

The drag bingo event was hosted at the university’s Student Union Ballroom, featuring free food and “mocktails” in an attempt to entice student attendance.