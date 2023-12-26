Three lawmakers that stood up to campus DEI this year

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs are increasingly employed under the guise of “social justice” to advance progressive indoctrination on college campuses. Politicians like Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis have led the way in pushing back against the left’s dominance in education.

1. DeSantis blocks taxpayer-funded DEI programs

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed education bill HB 999 at New College of Florida. The law prohibits public universities from using federal or state funds to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives on its campus.

2. West Virginia bill would end DEI bureaucracy in public higher ed

A bill has been introduced into the West Virginia House of Delegates aimed at curtailing various diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in public higher education across the state.

3. Republican senators introduce bill to ban DEI requirements for university accreditation

A group of Republican Senators introduced legislation on June 1 to curtail DEI policies in higher education.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced the “Fairness in Higher Education Accrediting Act,” which would restrict Institution of Higher Education (IHE) accrediting agencies from considering a university’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, or lack thereof, as part of the accreditation process. Senators Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) co-sponsored the bill.