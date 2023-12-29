Twelve-time all-American swimmer and advocate for women’s sports Riley Gaines made waves this year when she stood up for women’s safety and fairness in sports. From the launch of The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, to her speaking events on campuses nationwide, Riley has made a big impact this year.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of the top 5 Riley Gaines moments of 2023.





5. ’Moral versus evil’: Riley Gaines speaks out at the University of Pittsburgh

Despite considerable protest outside the event, NCAA champion swimmer Riley Gaines spoke Monday night at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) with minimal interruptions, after weeks of unrest regarding her “Save Women’s Sports” speech have disrupted the University.

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked busy intersections in the Pittsburgh neighborhood to protest Gaines’ speech, carrying signs of “save trans lives” and chanting “hate speech isn’t free, it costs lives,” according to The Pitt News.





4. WATCH: ‘When they want you silent, speak louder’: Riley Gaines attacked at SF State

Riley Gaines was attacked by a mob of pro-trans protesters on Thursday night during a “Save Women’s Sports” event at San Francisco State University (SFSU), which was exacerbated by a lack of safety planning by the University. During the incident, Gaines was allegedly hit by a biologically male transgender protester.

One of the members of TPUSA, Navid Mehdipour, told Campus Reform, that the SFSU campus police did not have a plan in place to protect Gaines and the attendees of the event.





3. Riley Gaines tells crowd at Family Research Council to stop saying ‘biological woman’

Former 12-time All-American NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines said at the Family Research Council’s Pray, Vote, Stand Summit Sept. 15 in Washington, D.C., to stop using the term “biological woman.”

“Notice how we refer to ourselves as ‘biological women,’” Gaines said. “I think that’s so funny because, and for the longest time I did too—I thought I had to make the distinction. ‘I’m a biological female and this person is a biological male.’ We have to stop with that.”





2. Eventbrite removed Riley Gaines ‘Protecting Women’s Sports’ event listing. Here’s what it didn’t remove.

Citing a community guidelines violation, Eventbrite removed a listing for Riley Gaines’ “Protecting Women’s Sports” event at the University of California at Davis (UC Davis).

In an email, Eventbrite told Gaines that her event broke community guidelines, specifically citing their rule about “bullying.”





1. Leadership Institute launches The Riley Gaines Center

Riley Gaines, former NCAA swimmer, and 12-time All-American, announced Tuesday the launch of The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute in Arlington, VA, to fight the movement to erase women and destroy women’s sports.

The Riley Gaines Center will protect the female identity, affirm the basic biological truth that men are men and women are women and defend freedom of speech.















