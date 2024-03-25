Opinion
Top journalism school warns students to avoid 'microaggressions': WATCH

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
March 25, 2024, 3:50 pm ET

Campus Reform Reporter Olivia Krolczyk joined Newsmax’s ‘America Right Now’ to discuss a report from the Goldwater Institute, which claims that journalism students at Arizona State University are required to learn about microaggressions.

According to Fox News, the Goldwater Institute report claimed that students at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication students are required to take a course called “Diversity and Civility at Cronkite” where they learn about “racial microaggressions” and “cisgender privilege.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Ed investigates ASU over anti-Semitism complaint]

Krolczyk said she’s not surprised by the class at Arizona State. 

”We’ve seen that leftists have been hijacking our higher education and turning it into a four-year indoctrination funnel,” she said. “And I know this firsthand at University of Cincinnati, I was actually a chemistry major who was forced to take a gender studies course and failed for saying the term biological woman, and we are seeing this DEI push on students taking away their ability to take classes relevant to their major, and we are hostage to this college degree system that makes or breaks the entire course of our lives and we’re forced to pay for it. ”

According to the Goldwater Institute, over 400 students were required to take the class in the Fall 2023 semester.

The report stated that over 2,000 hours of class time was spent on “what may as well be called Trendy Topics in Progressive Politics 101.”

”The Cronkite School is supposed to be one of the country’s preeminent training grounds for journalists; instead it’s forcing cultural and political indoctrination down students’ throats,” the report stated.

[RELATED: ASU suspends left-wing student org that called for ‘death’ to ‘the zionist’: ‘We do not condemn Hamas’]

”It’s absolutely insane that schools are pushing this on to their students. It is not going to prepare them for the workplace. It’s not going to prepare them to be part of society,” Krolczyk said.


Staff image

