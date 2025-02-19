Trans runner complains about race performance despite dominating women’s event

Transgender-identifying athlete Sadie Schreiner recently won the women’s 200-meter dash at an NCAA track and field meet, eclipsing the next-fastest runner’s time by more than a full second. Schreiner, who competes for the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), managed to win even though the spikes on his shoes began to fall apart during the race.

Schreiner took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to bemoan the results of the race following the meet.

“Not the race I was looking for at all this week, my spikes nearly fell off on the turn and with a poor start my time wasn’t nearly what I wanted,” Schreiner wrote in a post.

“The good news is that the season just started, and I’m going to leave everything on the track at nationals,” he added.

[RELATED: Trans-identifying athlete slams ‘extra layer’ of discrimination in NCAA transfer portal]

According to his NCAA profile, Schreiner has won every race he has competed in this season, and he finished the 2024 outdoor track season with the ninth-fastest time in Division III for the women’s 200 meters.

In a past Instagram post, Schreiner accused Division I schools of being afraid to “support” him in his efforts to transfer to what he described as a “more competitive” environment.

“Trying to transfer into D1 has made it abundantly clear that people are too afraid to support me,” Schreiner wrote. “I aimed to transfer in order to not only improve my athletic ability in a more competitive environment, but to help with the funds I needed to complete my degree.”

“It will now likely be impossible to do so, but whether (it’s) in D3 or somewhere else I will be competing this year,” he continued.

[RELATED: New Hampshire Senate passes bill to protect girls’ sports]

However, President Trump has since signed an executive order on “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports” at schools that receive federal funding. The NCAA has also updated its policy on transgender-identifying athletes to adhere to the president’s order.

On Friday, a group called the Concerned Women for America filed a civil rights complaint against RIT for allowing the male athlete to compete on a women’s team, specifically referring to it as “Title IX anti-discrimination.”