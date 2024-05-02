TRASH: Humboldt campus occupiers left 8,000 LBS of debris, university says

A spokeswoman from California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt told Campus Reform that the anti-Israel campus occupiers left 8,000 lbs in debris for workers to clean up.

Protesters at Cal Poly Humboldt previously occupied a portion of campus and two buildings, naming one of the “intifada hall.”

Posts on social media show that the protesters have vandalized a building on campus with anti-Israel messaging. The university estimates damage to property is in the millions, according to a university.

”Blood on your hands,” one message inside a campus office states.

Can’t believe more ppl aren’t talking about Cal Poly Humboldt. Despite federal & state authorities’ threats, students aren’t backing down. They occupied a 2nd building after renaming Seimens Hall “Intifada Hall” & redecorated the President’s office as part of the liberated zone: pic.twitter.com/HKsPtmw6WD — Calla (@CallaWalsh) April 27, 2024

The Cal Poly Humboldt comrades in their full splendor. pic.twitter.com/sd0SErN05E — Kenji Tomari (he/his) (@dataredistro) April 26, 2024

In a video on X, one protester at Cal Poly Humboldt could be seen hitting a police officer over the head with a water jug while trying to enter a building.

According to the Los Angeles Times, protesters broke into the president’s office and allegedly saw sensitive material.

The spokeswoman said that 32 campus occupiers were arrested on early Tuesday morning, adding that 13 were students, 1 is a faculty member, and 18 were non-students.

While the university told Campus Reform that damage to campus is in the millions, the spokeswoman said that an exact cost will be released shortly.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO StandWithUs, an international nonpartisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism, told Campus Reform that Cal Poly Humboldt should have intervened much earlier.

”While we stand with Humboldt’s decision to enforce both state law and its own campus policies, it’s clear that earlier intervention with this ‘encampment’ could have averted much of this chaos,” said Rothstein. “It is important that administrators nationwide take note and commit to enforcing their own policies on an ongoing basis instead of waiting for things to escalate.”

”Anti-Israel, pro-Hamas hate groups are intentionally promoting the “encampment” campaign with the purpose of disrupting universities nationwide, infringing on the rights of Jewish and/or Zionist students to learn and use the resources offered to them at their own campuses. University administrators must step up to condemn such blatant racism and protect the rights of all their students,” she added.

Protesters initially demanded that Cal Poly Humboldt disclose companies it does business with in Israel, end ties with Israeli universities, divest from companies supporting Israel’s war against Hamas, call for a ceasefire, and drop charges files against three students arrested when the protest began.