Trump admin arrests, tries to deport Georgetown researcher accused of ‘spreading Hamas propaganda’

President Donald Trump’s administration has begun deportation efforts against an anti-Israel researcher at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. who was accused of “spreading Hamas propaganda.”

Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University and Indian citizen residing in the U.S. on a visa, was arrested on Monday by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents, Politico reported.

A DHS spokesperson spoke to CBS News about the incident, blaming Suri for “actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media” and stating that he had “close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior adviser to Hamas.”

The Trump administration has revoked Suri’s visa and initiated deportation efforts against him, Politico wrote.

Suri’s wife is Mapheze Saleh, a former member of Gaza’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a graduate of the Islamic University of Gaza, a school that was created by Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

Saleh’s father is Ahmed Yousef, a senior Hamas member.

The DHS spokesperson also told CBS News that Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that “Suri’s activities and presence in the United States rendered him deportable” under the jurisdiction of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which empowers the government to deport supporters of terrorism.

Suri’s detainment comes shortly after the Trump administration began deportation efforts against anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student who played a big role in the 2024 campus protests that caused major disruptions at the school and inspired similar protests nationwide.

Georgetown University has been the site of other controversies related to anti-Israel activities and anti-Semitism.

On Oct. 16, anti-Israel vandals sprayed graffiti on a campus building with upside-down red triangles, which has often been used as a pro-Hamas symbol following the terror group’s Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians.

The Trump administration has also taken action against other foreign activists who expressed support for terrorism.

Campus Reform has reached out to Georgetown University, Badar Khan Suri, and Mapheze Saleh for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.