Trump admin cancels 6,000 student visas, citing crime and pro-terrorism sentiments

The federal government has canceled over 6,000 visas of international students who either violated the law or showed support for terrorist activities.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the report to Fox News on Monday, with a department spokesperson asserting that “Every single student visa revoked under the Trump Administration has happened because the individual has either broken the law or expressed support for terrorism while in the United States.”

“About 4,000 visas alone have been revoked because these visitors broke the law while visiting our country, including records of assault and DUIs,” added the spokesperson.

Between 200 and 300 students reportedly raised funds for Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

In total, the spokesperson revealed that the federal government pulled an estimated 40,000 visas this year alone. This is an increase from the 16,000 that were revoked in the same amount of time under President Biden.

In May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the federal government would begin “reviewing the visa status” of pro-Palestine students that overran a Columbia University library building. This follows a Jan. 29 executive order by President Trump to combat rampant anti-Semitism on college campuses.

Campus Reform has monitored the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestine activism nationwide. For example, Haverford College is now under federal investigation for potentially violating civil rights laws by failing to protect Jewish students.

The administration also halted federal research funds to UCLA due to the school handling of campus anti-Semitism.

Campus Reform reached out to the Department of State for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.