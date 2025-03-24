Trump admin cuts $350 million in higher ed research after Campus Reform report on transgender mice

President Donald Trump’s administration recently cut more than $350 million in federal taxpayer funds for controversial research, including one project on “transgender mice” reported on by Campus Reform.

The $350 million, which was slashed by the Department of Health and Human Services, supported National Institutes of Health (NIH) projects focusing on, among other subjects, “structural racism” and transgenderism, as Fox News first reported on Friday.

More specifically, some of the projects focused on trying to turn mice “transgender,” including one project, previously reported by Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge, which granted $735,113 to Emory University in Georgia to “determine the contribution of the gut microbiome to the effects of gender affirming hormone therapy . . . in mice.”

Other, similar projects by the NIH that Campus Reform covered included $1.6 million to the University of Michigan for experiments to make mice switch their biological sex, and $1.15 million to the University of the Pacific to what happened when certain drugs were used on “transgender mice.”

Other projects cut by the Trump administration included more than $5 million to Vanderbilt University to “achieve more racial and ethnic diversity among our scientific research faculty,” and $1 million to the University of Maryland-Baltimore to study “intersectional multilevel and multidimensional structural racism for English- and Spanish-speaking populations in the US,” Fox News reported.

City Journal recently reported that Columbia University Professor Jennifer Manly, who took part in an anti-Israel protest and whose health research focuses strongly on themes of social justice, has worked on projects that have received tens of millions of dollars from the NIH over time.

Other controversial NIH grants in the past include $1.3 million to support research on “sexual and gender minority health.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the HHS and NIH for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.