Trump administration strips millions more from Columbia University over anti-Semitism

The Trump administration has escalated its financial crackdown on Columbia University, slashing an additional $30 million in federal grants as part of an ongoing review of the school’s $5 billion in government funding.

This latest action follows an earlier decision to revoke $400 million in grants and contracts, signaling a firm stance against what the administration describes as an unchecked culture of antisemitism and campus disruption, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The cuts, announced Friday, stem from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which is participating in the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. A source familiar with the situation confirmed that further funding reductions are under review across multiple federal agencies.

[RELATED: Barnard College professor expresses support for anti-Israel activists who attacked and hospitalized school worker]

Among those directly affected by the funding cuts is Jeanine D’Armiento, chairwoman of Columbia’s University Senate Executive Committee. D’Armiento has been a vocal opponent of disciplinary actions against student activists involved in campus protests, some of which have included antisemitic rhetoric. Approximately $2 million of the newly rescinded funding had been allocated to research under her oversight.

D’Armiento played a key role in the university’s handling of last spring’s student demonstrations, which culminated in the occupation of Columbia’s south lawn, the cancellation of in-person classes, and the disruption of graduation ceremonies. Text messages obtained by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce reveal that she advised Columbia’s former president, Minouche Shafik, to engage in direct dialogue with the protesters rather than enforcing disciplinary measures.

During a University Senate meeting on May 3, 2024, D’Armiento further demonstrated her stance by cutting off the microphone of Columbia professor Carol Ewing Garber, who had raised concerns about groups on campus supporting terrorist organizations. D’Armiento dismissed the statement, saying, “Maybe I broke the rules … but I cannot allow that kind of thing in a time like this.”

[RELATED: Anti-Israel activists storm and occupy Barnard College building after school expels students who invaded class on Israel]

Alongside the funding cuts, the Trump administration issued a formal letter to Columbia’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, outlining a series of mandatory reforms the university must implement to restore its financial relationship with the federal government. These include enforcing existing disciplinary policies, instituting a mask ban to ensure protester identification, and overhauling Columbia’s admissions process.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.