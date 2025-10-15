Trump extends compact offer to colleges and universities nationwide

The Trump administration is extending its attempt to improve the integrity of higher education to all colleges and universities.

The president made the offer in a Truth Social post Monday that called out “woke, socialist, and anti-American [i]deology” as pervasive on campuses nationwide.

“But for those institutions that want to quickly return to the pursuit of Truth and Achievement, they are invited to enter into a forward looking Agreement with the Federal Government to help bring about the Golden Age of Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” the post reads.

[RELATED: Trump administration sends out ‘Compact for Academic Excellence,’ offers big benefits for colleges that sign]

The offer refers to the “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” which, as Campus Reform previously reported, would compel schools to curtail anti-conservative behavior and violence while promoting values such as free speech, protecting women’s spaces, and merit-based admissions.

The plan would also reduce the cost of attendance through actions such as tuition freezes and cutting unnecessary spending.

The offer was originally extended to nine institutions on Oct. 1, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which was the first to reject the proposal, according to a Campus Reform report.

[RELATED: Gavin Newsom threatens to ‘instantly’ cut funds from schools that sign Trump’s compact]



The school said it “cannot support the proposed approach” because it “includes principles with which we disagree, including those that would restrict freedom of expression and our independence as an institution.”

The remaining eight of the schools originally offered the plan were asked to provide feedback, though a new deadline has not been announced now that the proposition is being rolled out nationwide.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.