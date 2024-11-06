Trump promises to kick 'foreign jihad sympathizers' out of America: FLASHBACK

President-elect Donald Trump, who won a second term in a historic election on Tuesday, previously promised he would deport pro-Hamas terrorists if he returned to the White House.

During an Aug. 15 “Stop Antisemitism” event, Trump said: “We will deport the foreign jihad sympathizers, and we will deport them very quickly. And Hamas supporters will be gone. . . . If you hate America, if you want to eliminate Israel, then we don’t want you in our country. We really don’t want you in our country.”

He added: “I will ban refugee settlements from terror-infested areas like the Gaza Strip, and we will arrest the pro-Hamas thugs who vandalize federal property and make life very difficult in this country for a lot of people.”

[RELATED: ‘PIECE OF S***’: Gettysburg College admissions counselor unleashes unhinged rant against Trump supporters: EXCLUSIVE]

Hamas has been on the U.S.’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations since Oct. 8, 1997. The 1988 Hamas Covenant states: “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.”

“The Day of Judgement will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews (killing the Jews), when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him. Only the Gharkad tree . . . would not do that because it is one of the trees of the Jews,” the Hamas document adds.

Trump’s speech was part of a concerted effort to win more Jewish voters as part of a “Jewish Voices for Trump” initiative.

“Jewish Voices for Trump is standing up to radical antisemitism, championing Jewish heritage, defending our allies in Israel, and supporting President Trump’s campaign to retake the White House. From peace deals in the Middle East, to codifying antisemitism protections into Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, President Trump’s accomplishments for the Jewish community, both at home and abroad, have few parallels,” the program’s website states.

[RELATED: Gen Z voters surge right in 2024, helping propel Trump to victory]

Since the Oct. 7 massacre slightly over a year ago, American campuses were repeatedly rocked by vehement anti-Israel protests that were endorsed by Hamas itself.

Many of the activists involved in such protests expressed support for Hamas terrorism and violence against Jews.

Examples include an anti-Israel Columbia University activist yelling “Long live Hamas” during a protest, another Columbia student stating: “Be grateful I’m not...murdering Zionists,” a Cornell University professor praising Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre and calling it “exhilarating,” University of California, Berkeley protesters carrying signs with the message: “Israel deserves 10,000 October 7ths,” and University of Pennsylvania activists graffitiing messages commemorating the now-deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.