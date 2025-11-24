TSU Board of Regents upholds firing of socialist professor who talked about the overthrow of U.S. government

Texas State University’s Board of Regents upheld a decision to fire a professor who made comments about the overthrow of the United States government at a socialist conference.

“The board affirms President Damphousse’s decision to summarily dismiss Dr Thomas Alter and revoke his tenure,” Regent Stephen Lee said at a Thursday, Nov. 20 meeting, according to The University Star, the school’s student-run newspaper.

TSU fired history professor Thomas Alter on Sept. 10 after he spoke at the Revolutionary Socialism Conference on Sept. 7. Short clips from his speech appeared on X the following day.

Tom Alter is a faculty member at Texas State University and a member of the Texas State Employees Union.



On September 7, Tom called for the overthrow of the “bloodthirsty” US Government.



This clip is from my exclusive coverage of the Revolutionary Socialism Conference.

One clip shows Alter asking: “Without organization, how can anyone expect to overthrow the most bloodthirsty, profit-driven, mad organization in the history of the world, that of the U.S. government?”

In another clip, Alter, who identifies openly as a Marxist, says, “our tasks are laid out in the Communist Manifesto.”

“We must build a revolutionary socialist party now, so that when a revolutionary situation arises, the working class has the tools and organization it needs to take power,” Alter says near the end of his speech.

Alter’s attorney, who represents him in a lawsuit against TSU, framed the firing as a free-speech violation in comments emailed to Campus Reform on Sunday.

“By upholding Professor Tom Alter’s termination, the Texas State University System Board of Regents chose cowardice over the Constitution, political expediency over academic freedom,” Amanda Reichek told Campus Reform in a statement on behalf of Alter.

“Although Professor Alter hoped for a fair hearing befitting a tenured professor and recognized expert in his field, this result was sadly predictable given Governor Abbott’s current attacks on college professors, and his sole authority to appoint individuals to the Board of Regents,” Reichek continued.

“With this decision Professor Alter has now exhausted his internal remedies, and he looks forward to litigating his First Amendment and due process claims before a real tribunal,” Reichek told Campus Reform added.

Meanwhile, TSU’s president, Kelly Damphousse, called Alter’s comments “serious professional and personal misconduct.”

“Conduct that advocates for inciting violence is directly contrary to the values of Texas State University,” he wrote in a Sept. 10 statement. “I cannot and will not tolerate such behavior.”

In September, a University of Texas at Austin professor was fired over “ideological differences.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described the decision as part of a greater conservative effort to end left-wing hegemony in higher education.

“Texas is targeting professors who are more focused on pushing leftist ideologies rather than preparing students to lead our nation,” the governor wrote on X on Oct. 19.

Univ. of Texas professor was dismissed from an administrative post overseeing university academic affairs because of ideological differences.



Texas is targeting professors who are more focused on pushing leftist ideologies rather than preparing students to lead our nation.



We… — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 19, 2025

Also in September, Texas A&M University fired a lecturer for teaching gender ideology in class, specifically the idea that there are more than two genders.

Campus Reform contacted Texas State University, the Board of Regents, and Professor Alter’s legal counsel for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.